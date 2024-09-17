JERUSALEM – The StopAntiSemitism campaign group labeled Swedish climate activist – and darling of progressives everywhere – Greta Thunberg as its “Antisemite of the Week” following her latest arrest at a “Students Against the Occupation” demonstration at Copenhagen University late last week.

The group, whose tagline is “Holding Antisemites Accountable,” awarded Thunberg – whom Sky News Australia labeled “a serial pest” – this ignominious accolade following her latest display of Jew-hatred, at what is tantamount to a pro-Hamas rally in Denmark’s capital. She repeated a call, which she has made on other campuses – including in her native Sweden – for universities to cut ties with Israel.

Thunberg originally rose to some form of notoriety on the back of her Joan of Arc act, in which the precocious teenager – who only graduated high school in 2023 – berated world leaders for not doing enough, in her and her handlers’ estimation, to arrest the “climate emergency.”

GRETA THUNBERG LABELED “ANTISEMITE OF THE WEEK” The campaign group StopAntisemitism awarded her the title after her arrest at an anti-Israel rally. The group accused Thunberg of turning her activism into a platform for “Jew-hatred,” following her participation in protests… pic.twitter.com/3xspWgKP3I — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 16, 2024

Thunberg “has joined the ranks of keffiyeh-clad protesters, brazenly voicing her disdain for the Jewish state,” the watchdog group StopAntisemitism said Friday, days after Thunberg was among those hauled off by Danish police during a demonstration at Copenhagen University.

“She has sadly transformed her activism into a platform for vile Jew-hatred,” the organization added.

Greta Thunberg named ‘Antisemite of the Week’ by Jewish advocacy group after latest arrest at anti-Israel protest https://t.co/w4wDhJUQyf pic.twitter.com/3WuAJPRYiY — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2024

Perhaps we should not be surprised about the turn Thunberg’s activism has taken. Like many entitled leftists – both European and from elsewhere – her desire for “climate justice” has led her to seek what she and they conceive of “justice” in other arenas – especially with regard to the Israel-Hamas war.

She has posed in photographs – shared to social media – with other activists, including at least one Jew, each holding up either a flag or a sign showing their support for the Palestinian cause. In a now-deleted Instagram post from Oct. 2023 Thunberg sat on a couch, flanked by a stuffed, toy octopus. The photograph garnered significant pushback, as it was seen as a dog-whistle to antisemites, as it is a well-known symbol – in fact echoing Nazi propaganda – which alleges nefarious Jewish control over the world. At the time, Thunberg claimed it was a symbol people with autism used to communicate their feelings.

In a Dec. 2023 op-ed titled, “We won’t stop speaking out about Gaza’s suffering – there is no climate justice without human rights,” Thunberg parroted the tissue of lies emanating from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. The various calumnies included the highly questionable casualty figures, as well as claims the IDF deliberately targeted schools, hospitals and mosques, conveniently leaving out the part where Hamas terrorists had embedded themselves in all of these locations. She also repeated the lie about famine in Gaza, which only this week was spectacularly debunked after Hamas’ own operatives complained their storehouses were full of goods and products.

In May, at the Eurovision Song Contest held in her native Sweden, Thunberg was so incensed by the presence of Israel’s entrant Eden Golan that she managed to get herself arrested by Swedish police following her antisemitic taunts and gestures.

Considering her apparent concern for the environment, Thunberg has remained stoically silent following Hezbollah’s launching of thousands of missiles into Israel since Oct. 8, which has done incalculable damage to natural habitats, wildlife, forests, and vineyards. She claims to love the earth, but says nothing when Islamist terrorists are hell-bent on destroying the part Israel inhabits. I wonder why.