Jonathan Cahn, the messianic rabbi who revealed to the world the parallels between the people’s rejection of God in the Old Testament and the results, and America’s anti-biblical turns and those results, the attacks of 9/11, in “The Harbinger,” is not known for pulling punches.

He once addressed Joe Biden personally and directly about actions that violated the Bible.

He had warned Biden when he became president to follow God’s laws or see America’s blessings vanish.

He later charged Biden to prepare himself for that time when he will face God.

“The day will come that you will stand before God and you will have no more position, no administration, no government, no media and no public opinion. It will just be you and Him, and He will ask you to give account of what you did, what you did with regard to His Word and His ways.”

He continued, “Mr. President, the hour is late and eternity is soon coming. Repent and turn to God. The only hope you have, and all of us have, is salvation.”

That was when Biden marked his 80th birthday, and his promotion of abortion and same-sex “marriage” was in conflict with biblical teachings.

Now Cahn is expanding his warning, to include a lot more than just a lone U.S. president who, despite stating he’s a faithful Catholic, regularly blows up the teachings of the Bible with his actions.

It’s in Cahn’s new “The Dragon’s Prophecy: Isreal, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days,” he notes the facts of history should raise concern among those who advocate for a diminished Israel, those who would decline to side with the Middle East democracy, those who would attack and slaughter its citizens without reason or warning, those who would take the side of the attackers, and those who would do nothing.

It’s been tried before. And every time, those powerhouses of the globe have failed.

“The present and most powerful of the world empires, Egypt, Assyria, Babylon, and Rome, to name just a few, all sought to eradicate the children of Israel from the face of the earth and the name of Israel from Israel,” he points out.

“But … The pharaohs are gone. Assyria lies in ruins. Babylon as fallen. Rome has crumbled. The Third Reich has been wiped off the earth. The Soviet Union has collapsed. All the enemies of Israel have fallen and have perished from the earth and will be no more.”

However, he explains, “The nation of Israel lives. Because the God of Israel lives. The Savior of Israel lives. The Messiah of Israel lives. The weakest and most vulnerable have, in the end, prevailed, and have proved the strongest of peoples. The most warred-against, embattled of nations has, in the end, proved the most enduring. And the most hopeless of nations has, in the end, become the epitome of hope. The nation that once dwelt among the ancient Egyptians, Assyrians, and Babylonians is, after the passing of ages, still as young and as full of life as it has ever been. It still defies the laws of nations. It still flouts the laws of history. And it still disobeys the laws of decay and death. Why? Because He Is God brought the nation of Israel into existence to bear witness of His existence. They are because He is. They exist because He exists. And they continue to exist because He yet still exists. They would survive despite the attempts of all hell to destroy them—because more real than any other reality is the reality of God, and more powerful than any power is the power of God. That they have survived against all odds and all hell is a cause for rejoicing.”

Cahn told WND in an interview that, “One of the most powerful evidences for God and encouragements for believers is Israel. Godt promised in Jeremiah that as long as natural order is preserved, the nation of Israel would not cease to be a nation for him.

“History itself bears witness to the promise of God, the faithfulness of God, the reality of God. There’s no rational explanation why this tiny little people are still here on earth.”

They are the “most-attacked people on earth,” and “The world has tried to wipe (them) off the face of the earth.”

He cited even the stunning founding of the nation, when, without an army to its name, it was attacked by virtually every neighboring nation within hours of its creation in 1948, and won victory.

“Arms were blockaded, and you had at least five major Arab armies coming against them,” he pointed out.

The book, released just days ago, immediately rocketed to No. 1 on the New York Times Bestsellers list. It also shot to No. 1 on Amazon in multiple categories.

Cahn repeatedly has revealed stunning mysteries about how ancient times and signs foretell modern events.

One reviewer explained, “The Dragon’s Prophecy takes the revelations to an entirely new level and dimension and explains the mystery of evil and how to overcome a deadly future through the power of heaven.”

His book discusses the “Dark Resurrection,” “the Black Sabbath,” the “Prince of Persia” and the “Countdown of Days” and describes how ancient events are foretelling today’s catastrophes, including the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians that left almost 1,200 dead, slaughtered in the most horrific ways imaginable.

Cahn has been named, along with spiritual giants like Billy Graham as among the top spiritual leaders over the last 40 years. He’s spoken to millions about and was a key behind “The Return, the National Day of Prayer and Repentance” that brought thousands to Washington.

He leads Beth Israel at the Jerusalem Center in Wayne, New Jersey and Hope of the World ministry.

And to where should the world look for signs of what is coming next?

The Dragon’s Prophecy explains it is the Temple Mount.

“The Temple Mount is the Ground Zero of prophecy,” Cahn explained to WND. “It’s the focal point of really everything.”

There’s always been a spotlight on Israel, the land, then the state, then Jerusalem itself.

“Then within Jerusalem, the Temple Mount,” he said. “It’s the center of the center of the center.”

He explains in his book the links involving the Temple Mount, 9/11, and Oct. 7.

“October 7 was not the first time that the issue of the Dragon and the Temple Mount would lead to calamity. One of those calamities was directed against America, New York and Washington, D.C. It would be known as 9/11. Though most people had no idea, the tragedy that struck America on September 11, 2001, and brought the death of three thousand Americans was linked to God’s holy mountain in Jerusalem, the Temple Mount. When Osama Bin Laden wrote his letter to America giving his reasons for masterminding the calamity of 9/11, foremost among them was the issue of Palestine. America was Israel’s most important ally and supporter. So it had to be struck and punished. As Bin Laden railed against the Jews of Israel, he wrote this: ‘With your help and under your protection, the Israelis are planning to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque.'”

The book continues, “Compare Bin Laden’s words in the aftermath of 9/11 to the words of those who masterminded October 7: ‘This [Israeli] government is preparing to impose its sovereignty and authority over blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.’

“The charges are virtually identical, as is the wording. And yet they were made by two different people in two different statements separated by over twenty years. One was the rationale given for the calamity of October 7; the other for September 11. Yet both traced back to the same charge and the same plot of land—the Temple Mount. Their parallels, their common causes, and the fact that they each resulted in a deluge of death and destruction bear witness to the more-than-natural reality that lay behind them. So as Americans watched the Pentagon go up in flames and the World Trade Center go down in ruins, they had no idea that behind their national calamity lay an ancient ground and an ancient entity. Behind the calamity of 9/11, just as behind the calamity of October 7, was a dragon on the Temple Mount.”

The Temple Mount, of course, is called that because of the Temple originally there. Its ultimate destruction cleared the path for an Islamic takeover and construction of a mosque there. But biblical prophecies determine that that eventually will make way for yet another Temple, something billions of Muslim around the globe likely would war over.

Another reviewer explained, “While Cahn is known for revealing stunning mysteries, many from ancient times that lie behind the events of modern times, The Dragon’s Prophecy takes the revelations to an entirely new level and dimension and explains the mystery of evil and how to overcome a deadly future through the power of heaven.”

Cahn already has had eight New York Times Bestsellers, including, “The Harbinger,” “The Mystery of the Shemitah,” “The Book of Mysteries,” “The Paradigm,” “The Oracle,” “The Harbinger II,” “The Return of The Gods” and “The Josiah Manifesto.”

Those who have studied the Bible know the end already, but Cahn explains:

At the very end of the Bible, in the very last pages of the Book of Revelation, the Dragon’s war is finally brought to its final end. The inverted angel, the Devil, Satan, the Enemy, the Dragon, will then be vanquished. The power of evil will be gone. The good will prevail and will never end. The kingdom of God will then be manifested in its glory. Messiah, the Lamb, will reign upon the throne. And the will and purposes of God will be fulfilled. And then, that of which the apostle Paul wrote will be revealed: Eye has not seen, nor ear heard, nor have entered into the heart of man the things which God has prepared for those who love Him. And all of God’s people will then see it and know. There will then be no more darkness. For the Lord God will be their light, and the Lamb, their illumination. And all things will be made new. And there will be no more Dragon then to rage against the children of Israel, the people of God, and the creation of His hands. No more will he terrorize the nations; no more will he wound, or scar, or mar, or destroy. The darkness of the Dragon will no longer obscure the light, nor will his evil ever again hide the face of God. There will be then… no more wars, no more prisons, no more hatred, no more violence, no more invasions, no more terrorists, no more slaughters, no more holocausts, no more fear, no more pain, no more graveyards, no more sorrow, no more death, no more mourning, no more weeping, and no more pain The days of the Dragon will have passed away. His footprints will have long been washed away from the shores of memory, and his works from the memory of God’s children. And God will wipe away every tear from our eyes. And He will then dwell among us. And we will be His people.