A federal judge in New York has decided that pro-life centers there are allowed to promote the abortion pill reversal protocol as both “safe” and “effective,” dealing a blow to the state’s pro-abortion campaign that seeks to suppress such health care information.

According to a report from Liberty Counsel, a preliminary injunction from District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr., now protects Summit Life Outreach Center and The Evergreen Association.

The state has threatened and intimidated them, wildly claiming they are participating in false advertising.

The state’s top legal officer has made the claim that the process is “unproven,” so that the centers could be accused of fraud.

“However, Summit and Evergreen allege the state’s actions violate the First and Fourteenth Amendments and that [Attorney General Letitia] James’ illegal targeting of pregnancy centers unconstitutionally censors their speech about the safety and efficacy of abortion pill reversal,” Liberty Counsel reported.

The judge already had decided that the pregnancy centers are likely to succeed with their Free Speech allegations against the state.

The judge’s order explains the centers “are free to promote the abortion pill reversal (APR) protocol and say that it is ‘safe and effective’ while their lawsuit moves forward.”

The injunction consolidates this case with his own previous ruling from August that at the time blocked James from targeting other pro-life pregnancy centers with attacks for their work to protect women and babies.

Liberty Counsel explained, “The APR protocol can reverse the effects of the abortion pill Mifepristone if a woman changes her mind within 72 hours after taking the drug. Mifepristone starves the baby to death by blocking the naturally-occurring progesterone that helps a woman’s body sustain the baby. The APR protocol consists of giving extra progesterone within 72 hours to ‘outnumber and outcompete’ the abortion drug so the baby can survive.”

Studies show it has saved more than 5,000 unborn children.

The order lets the centers make statements “using the terms ‘Abortion Pill Reversal’ or ‘APR’ related to chemical abortions,” “referring to the APR Hotline or AbortionPillReversal.com,” “indicating that Abortion Pill Reversal (or APR), or progesterone is safe,” and “that Abortion Pill Reversal (or APR), or progesterone, is effective.”

Liberty Counsel chief Mat Staver said, “The abortion pill reversal protocol gives a woman a chance to save her unborn baby by safely reversing an abortion. The government does not have the power to chill the free speech of pregnancy center staff and take away a woman’s option to safely stop an abortion. New York’s attempt to censor live-saving treatment is blatantly unconstitutional and should be permanently struck down.”