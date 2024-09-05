Jack Smith, appointed a special counsel to pursue the Democrats’ lawfare against President Donald Trump even though he never was confirmed by the Senate as the law requires, has seen multiple setbacks.

On Thursday he was handed another.

His case against Trump over his handling of government documents already has dismissed because of the fact he never was correctly given the special counsel title. He’s insisting to an appeals court that that law doesn’t need to be fulfilled for him to be charging Trump.

Then there was the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, which impacts much of his J6 allegations against Trump.

It was in that case Smith was handed another setback on Thursday. A judge ruled the case now will not be resolved before the election.

A report from Fox News explains Tanya Chutkan, a judge whose previously rulings largely have attacked Trump, said a trial will not be held until after the vote.

”Chutkan held a status hearing Thursday morning in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, in which lawyers for former President Trump pleaded not guilty on his behalf related to charges from Smith’s new indictment after the Supreme Court ruled a president is immune from prosecution for official acts in office.”

The charges were in response to a replacement indictment brought by Smith, who tried to clean up his allegations enough to pass the immunity standard set by the Supreme Court.

Chutkan’s order said a new deadline for replies and paperwork from federal prosecutors and Trump’s legal team now is Nov. 7th, after the election. Smith has sought a trial right away because he wants a conviction before the election.

Fox said, “The case pertains to Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Last week, the former president was indicted and issued revised criminal charges by Smith, who alleges Trump pressured former Vice President Mike Pence to reject legitimate electoral votes, in addition to mounting fake electors in key states that went to President Biden and to attest to Trump’s electoral victory.”

The new indictment essentially is the same as the first, except with altered language to try to meet the requirements of the high court’s ruling on immunity.

”Specifically, the indictment has been changed to remove allegations involving Department of Justice officials and other government officials. It clarifies Trump’s role as a candidate and makes clear the allegations regarding his conversations with then-Vice President Mike Pence in his ceremonial role as president of the Senate.”

Smith’s claims against Trump include conspiracy and obstruction.,