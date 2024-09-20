A judge in Kentucky has been shot and killed in his chambers, and a local sheriff has been taken into custody, charged with murder for the confrontation.

A report posted by WCHS-Television identified the victim as Kentucky Judge Kevin Mullins, who was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation indicates Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines” shot the judge, the report said.

The shooting happened in the courthouse in Whitesburg, Kentucky, an Appalachian town and county seat with only about 1,700 residents.

It’s some 140 miles southeast of Lexington.

County prosecutor Matt Butler immediately recused himself and his office.

“We all know each other here. … Anyone from Letcher County would tell you that Judge Mullins and I married sisters and that we have children who are first cousins but act like siblings. For that reason, among others, I have already taken steps to recuse myself and my entire office.”

Russell Coleman, the state attorney general said, there will special prosecutors in the case.

“We will fully investigate and pursue justice,” Coleman said in a statement.

The report revealed the 54-year-old Mullins, who had been a judge for 15 years, was hit multiple times in the shooting. Stines, 43, was charged with first-degree murder.

The report noted, “Mullins was known for promoting substance abuse treatment for people involved in the justice system and helped hundreds of residents enter inpatient residential treatment, according to a program for a drug summit he spoke at in 2022. He also helped develop a program called Addiction Recovery Care to offer peer support services in the courthouse. The program was adopted in at least 50 counties in Kentucky.”

A report from a Fox affiliated explained there was an “argument” in the courthouse, but no other details were yet available. Police said their investigation was continuing.