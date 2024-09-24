A Texas federal jury dismissed on Monday most of the voter intimidation claims against a group of Trump supporters involved in surrounding a Biden-Harris campaign bus on Interstate 35 just days before the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press reported.

A jury found Eliazar Cisneros liable while clearing five others in a civil case involving the “Trump Train,” which surrounded and slowed a Biden-Harris campaign bus between San Antonio and Austin, according to the AP. The court ordered Cisneros, whose vehicle made contact with a volunteer’s car while participating in the convoy, to pay the bus driver, Tim Holloway, $10,000 in damages and an additional $30,000 in punitive damages.

“We’re just ready to feel like normal people again,” Joeylynn Mesaros, one of the defendants, said, the AP reported. “It’s been a thousand something days to have our day in court.”

Holloway emphasized that the initial complaint was not politically motivated, according to the AP.

BREAKING: Texas jury clears most ‘Trump Train’ drivers in civil trial over 2020 Biden-Harris bus encounter https://t.co/FWE32pJt2C — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2024

“When I came to this case it was never about politics that day. I’m grateful, I’m proud of my team,” Holloway said.

No criminal charges were filed against the participants of the “Trump Train” and attorneys for Cisneros announced plans to appeal the verdict, according to the AP.

The jury began deliberations Sept. 20 to determine whether the “Trump Train” convoy constituted political intimidation during the tense highway incident, according to the AP. The two-week civil trial included testimony from former Texas Democratic lawmaker Wendy Davis and two other passengers on the bus, who filed the lawsuit against the six Trump supporters.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!