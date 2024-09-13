The most significant foreign policy of the Biden administration has been to demonstrate to the world that the United States of America cannot be trusted. The abandonment of Afghanistan and the corrupt personal financial dealings of the Biden family with Ukraine, which led to war, have stunned world leaders. So has the failure of the U.S. to wholeheartedly support Israel.

While some national leaders bide time to see if America rejects the suicidal foreign policy of the Democrat Party, obviously other nations are hedging their bets, as evidenced by the current BRICS conference events ignored by domestic media.

When Brazil, Russia, Indian, China, South Africa and most recently Iran, Argentina, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates are aligned on one side of issues, it represents most of the world’s population. It also represents a formidable economic power.

That is why there is a crisis of faith in American foreign policy. Part of that loss is financial. The U.S. dollar is being destroyed by inflation and deficit spending, as any foreign leader would be shirking his or her duty not to be concerned about their own investments and the holding of U.S. currency.

What foreign nation wants to hold millions or billions of worthless dollars?

This aspect of the Biden legacy, and the fact that Kamala Harris lacks the basic intellectual prowess to even understand it, has the world on edge. Harris ultimately may be acceptable to American voters, but she will never make it on the world stage.

U.S. standing in the world would have already collapsed if it were not for the fact many nations depend upon U.S. weapons of war for their own defense, and abandoning America might jeopardize their own survival.

Think about that! A world that depends upon U.S. weapons of war. China could certainly shift that loyalty, and with it, world leadership.

America’s standing in the world was damaged by Bill Clinton and repudiated by Barack Obama, and now has been stripped naked by Joe Biden.

There have been three basics to American success. One is moral leadership. One is economic power. And the third military power.

All three are in question today.

The ultimate answer to the value of American alliances may come this Nov. 5.

Kamala Harris is not a serious person. Image a critical confrontation with Russia addressed by a Kamala Harris word salad. It is a frightening prospect.

But the American voters today are being overwhelmed by the post-debate focus on who won, who lost and what it all means in the polling puffery. The media divide the population into small groups and then regurgitate micro-analysis yawners about inconsequential things, such as body language.

How about this: Is America going to fight under the rainbow flag or the red, white and blue? The Islamic world’s interest in BRICS answers the question of who would fight with us.

Kamala Harris did take on one international challenge during her tenure as No. 1 in the Biden administration. As she said, she had “never been to Europe,” but she made it her mission to welcome as many Third World citizens to the U.S. as possible. Now she wants to build them housing.

Hiring Harris to be president would be like sending a 2-year-old to college. It just will not work.

For starters, Kamala Harris is a socialist/communist. She does not support the American economic system. She supports dismantling it in the name of “equity.” That does not boost the future of the dollar as the device used in international markets. When American value is assessed by its imaginary social score, the nation is in trouble.

Harris is concerned about our military welcoming LGBT and converting our aircraft carriers to environmentally friendly energy, and she supported Biden’s cut and run in Afghanistan. Who needs a strategic petroleum reserve if hydrocarbons are obsolete in wartime?

And morally, the woman lies, or perhaps, she simply cannot discern the truth.