Kamala Harris stood there on the stage, posed like a statue, waiting for the audience to give her its complete attention, just as her acting coaches instructed her to do, and then said, with her hand pointed to the ground, that we needed to be “unburdened by the past.” Then, after pointing her other hand to the sky, she added “to move forward.”

Harris has sounded that little dog whistle in every speech, every rally and in the debate with Donald Trump. Her supporters on the left hear it loud and clear. That is the first of her two dog whistles. The second is that “we’re not going back.”

All those discussions about the economy, foreign affairs, inflation, immigration and taxes mean nothing to those left-leaning Harris and Democrat supporters. Their real issues are 1) not going back to the America Trump claims was great, and 2) not being burdened by the past in their “progressive” press forward.

So what is it that burdens the left from going forward, and what specifically is that “new way forward”?

While Harris claims to have been raised in a cute little middle-class neighborhood with a well manicured green lawn in a middle-class family, that is far from the truth. Once again, that is a coached answer right out of Disney and Hollywood. Harris was raised by two college professors, moved continuously as a child and then spent her upper school years in socialist-leaning Canada where she graduated from high school and started college, not in the USA. Her father was a self-proclaimed Marxist who helped form the values Harris has today. What was the theme of Marx? To be “unburdened from the past.”

Why Disney and Hollywood? Because they have the same set of values Harris believes are the forward direction for America. Wokeness. CRT. BLM. LBGTQ. Unlimited abortion. Secular society, not just secular government. Affirmative action. The New Green Deal. Killing the oil industry. Socialism. And she is clear: “We’re not going back.” Her supporters understand exactly what she is saying.

The results of the left turn in America thus far are also clear:

Half of women under 40 do not have children and have no plans to have children as the birth rate for Caucasian women is now at 0.9 when 2.1 is needed to sustain a population. Without immigration, the U.S. population would be falling. A quarter of Americans under 40 have never been married and never plan to get married. The childless Kamala is their poster child.

Federal government spending under Biden/Harris is at a record 25% of GDP, which is a 40% increase from the traditional non-war average of 18%. A third of job additions under Biden/Harris, after the rehires to replace 13 million workers who were laid off for COVID, are government employees while another half have gone to immigrants.

The percentage of Americans who are Christians has fallen to about two-thirds as the atheist/agnostic population has grown to more than 25%, thanks to educators pushing an anti-Christian agenda on our children. And according to Pew, atheists/agnostics vote more than 80% Democratic and make up almost half of those who vote for Democrats.

Division. Race. Reparations. The evidence of race baiting by Harris and Democrats is everywhere. Liberals have driven a stake between black and white, dividing Americans. And Harris is clear that “we’re not going back.”

What are those burdens of the past that hinder the liberal agenda?

1. Family/Christian values

2. the Constitution and Declaration of Independence

3. capitalism

4. Trump

As stated in my first book, “Save America Now” (2009), family values and Christian values dominated those Americans Tom Brokaw described as The Greatest Generation. Those values saved Europe from the Nazis, saved Jews from extinction and created the baby boom. They made the United States the most envied and admired country in history. Those values are exactly opposite of what leftists want for America. Harris sees them as a burden on her woke agenda.

How many of Democrat actions have been reversed, reduced and remanded by the U.S. Supreme Court? Why? Because so many actions by the left are unconstitutional. Harris has even more unconstitutional plans, like taxing unrealized capital gains. To Harris and her supporters, the Declaration and Constitution are “burdens from the past” that should be ignored. So what is their answer? Pack the Supreme Court, put term limits in place for the justices and set ethics requirements … which could all be ruled unconstitutional, as usual.

Capitalism is another huge burden from the past that stands in the way of leftists. Mao, Lenin, Hitler, all proposed democratic socialism for their countries. And so do the leftists in the U.S. When you promise to take from Paul to give free stuff to Peter, then you can always count on the vote from Peter. Every comment by Harris pits poor against rich. Class warfare. Dividing Americans. What made America great? Capitalism. Private ownership of assets that cannot be taken by the government as protected by our Constitution, which is exactly opposite of the wealth taxes and taxes on unrealized capital gains proposed by Harris.

So, what does Trump mean when he says that he wants to make America great again? That he wants to Save America? He has been clear. He wants a return to family/Christian values, to an emphasis on the exact words in the Constitution/Declaration (not spin or interpretations), to a limited government, to America First, to a strong military and to focus on capitalism (not socialism). All are exactly opposite of the Harris/Democrat agenda. That makes Trump enemy No. 1 to the left.

Republicans need to understand the Harris dog whistle to liberals so they can discuss the real issues rather than being distracted by what really doesn’t matter to those who are voting for Harris.

Yes, we have a choice. As Harris said, we have a choice between “that” as she pointed disparagingly to Trump, who represents what made America great, or “her” as the representative of the left’s destructive agenda.