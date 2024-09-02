If we’re to be honest, there’s nothing that qualified Harris for the office she was appointed to by Biden. Her previous run for office resulted in her not just dropping out of the race before the Iowa caucuses, but she bombed out of the race just after states began certifying candidates for ballot spots, collecting zero delegates. Her campaign amounted to a grease fire in a frying pan that was immediately extinguished. Now after a massively unimpressive period as Biden’s failed majordomo, the media are trying to convince us that she is this extraordinary super person who will rescue America after it has become an unrecognizable country. Of course, they paint that as a good thing.

The mainstream propagandists, i.e., the media, in their effort to make Harris out to be what she is not, claim that women across America become incensed and turned off the moment it is mentioned that Kamala whored her way to the position she has now inherited.

I say don’t believe a word of their lies. She certainly isn’t the first to sell themselves as sexual trinkets for advancement. That said, I believe competent women resent those who sleep their way to key positions. Retired television talk show legend Sally Jessy Raphael was fired 27 times before her hard work and firm belief in herself brought her success in the cutthroat daytime television industry. Raphael has related how she and her family lived in their vehicle for a period of time. But, she didn’t resort to trading her body and self-esteem for advancement. I’m certainly no fan of Nancy Pelosi or Maxine Waters, but even they didn’t sell sexual favors for advancement.

Real women who believe in themselves aren’t willing to degrade themselves to sleep with any man who can help advance their ambitions.

Which brings us to the question of why Harris was selected to be Biden’s running mate. It is a fact that she slept her way to the U.S. Senate. Besides her polyamorous resume and her hardcore adherence to the Obama agenda, just what else does bring to the table? She is compromised, but it is fair to ask who else is compromised because of their involvement with her.

Harris is wholly unlikeable, and her poll numbers prove it. Voters do not like her. The fact that she has been able to hold office is more of a tribute to the power of those she slept with than her ability to convince voters she is worthy. She is a creation of the mainstream bureau of agitprop. The media build her up and then savages anyone who dares speak the truth about her. The answer to the question of what she bring to the table is … she brings nothing.

But, she can be trusted to institute the most radical far-left agenda being pushed. And there is no lies too great for her to tell to accomplish same.

If Harris lied about the cognitive health of Biden for her entire tenure as co-deconstructor of our nation, it is safe to say there is nothing else she won’t lie about, despite how harmful it is to our way of life and system of government.

Her television campaign is more dishonest than Bill Clinton wagging his finger into the faces of America, saying with a straight face that he did not “sleep with that woman, Monica Lewinsky.” The truth of that lie wasn’t revealed to the public until later. In the case of Harris, we have lived the truth on video and news clips for years.

Credible rumors persist that she is a worst lush and is drunk more than the Obama woman. Her being a lush is covered over by media articles regarding her superior knowledge about wine. The over 90% staff turnover rate is covered by the media, portrayed as her being so focused and driven that she burns out her staff. I submit that such articles are just covers for her real problems.

But, that notwithstanding, I say the greatest threat Harris poses to America and Israel is her willingness to destroy. She is not just a liar, she is a pernicious liar on steroids. She is has no conscious, which makes her a sociopath.

She lied about the why our military men were allowed to be murdered thanks to her and Biden’s disastrous pullout, i.e., surrender, in Afghanistan. Then, without a single ounce of shame , she attacked President Trump for daring to honor those fallen heroes. Both she and her media allies knowingly lied about President Trump’s participation at Arlington Cemetery. She and the media were fully aware that the families of the fallen heroes personally invited the president to be involved. But, Harris, without any conscious whatsoever, accused President Trump of taking advantage of the people for political gain, when in fact it was and is she who has attempted to use the tragedy for political gain.

When she promised Al Sharpton that if she is elected she’ll sign reparations bill into law, there is no doubt in my mind she means it – which leads me to wonder if that is a potential October surprise.

I recently spoke at length with a Capitol Hill colleague. The person asserted it was at the vary least being discussed to have Biden step down from the presidency before the end of his term, which would constitutionally elevate her to the White House. The damage she could inflict in that short period of time until President Trump is reelected is without measure, including handing down pardons for the Biden family.

Our children and constitutional rights will be threatened as in no time heretofore. Our schools and military will be radically changed. She will continue to fulfill the agenda Biden pursued, and she will without question fulfill Obama’s plan to fundamentally transform America.

There are credible reports that Obama’s team of writers and handlers are now deeply entrenched in the Harris campaign. There are accusations that an Obama speechwriter wrote her recent speech using the same style used by Obama to conceal his true intentions.

Lastly, my great concern is that if they are able to cheat President Trump out of another election, it will not only be a crushing blow for America, but it will prove devastating for Israel. I guarantee you one of the very first things she would do is cease supply and military aid to Israel. She would immediately demand a two-state solution and move to impose the harshest of restrictions upon Israel in return for any American assistance.

Harris is compromised and has proven willing to compromise her local community, as she did in California, and to expand that to America.

Which leads me to question how Chuck Schumer, being a Jew, could copy George Soros and sell out his own people and his own country.

