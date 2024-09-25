Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign, which was launched from the top of the coffin of Joe Biden’s campaign after the Democrat party’s elites kicked him to the curb and hand-picked her to be at the top of their ticket, is under another major federal review.

Trending Politics reports it focuses on the tax-funded tour of swing state Pennsylvania taken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over just the past few days.

It seems House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is focusing on potential misuse of taxpayer resources.

Zelensky was largely supportive of the Democrat administration’s plans as he visited from city to city to city.

“Comer’s investigation was launched after reports surfaced that Zelensky was flown on a U.S. Air Force aircraft to Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, in the lead-up to the 2024 election,” the report noted.

That could be considered an abuse of power, the report noted.

Comer wrote to Joe Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, who has presided over the weaponization of the Department of Justice, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, pointing out the “parallels between this case and the 2019 impeachment, which accused Trump of attempting to use Zelensky to influence his 2020 re-election campaign.”

Comer noted the irony of the Democrats now using Zelensky for their politics, “In 2019, the Democrat-controlled House impeached President Donald J. Trump for abuse of power under the theory that he attempted to use a foreign leader—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—to benefit his 2020 presidential campaign, despite a lack of any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of President Trump.”

Now the review is on whether the Biden-Harris regime committed a similar “offense” by “using taxpayer dollars to transport a foreign leader for political gain.”

Comer wrote, “The committee seeks to determine whether the Biden-Harris administration attempted to use a foreign leader to benefit Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign and, if so, necessarily committed an abuse of power.”

The report confirmed Zelensky’s stops including meetings with high-profile Democrats and during an interview made comments “critical” of the GOP ticket of President Donald Trump.

The investigation could result in a determination of ethics violations, or criminal counts.

Comer wondered, “The committee seeks to understand the circumstances that led and any facts that could justify the Biden-Harris administration to transport President Zelensky on a Department of the Air Force aircraft to Pennsylvania.”

According to Fox News, the scandal involving Zelensky allowed him to “interfere” in the 2024 presidential election.

And the report noted Congress cited the description of the Pennsylvania vote as the “trickiest battleground for Vice President Kamala Harris to win.”