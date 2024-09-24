Kamala Harris says that turning America in an abortion free-for-all is so important to her that she’d destroy the Senate filibuster in order to get it.

The filibuster is the longstanding practice in the chamber that requires support from at least 60 senators for a plan to advance.

Without it, a 51-49 majority could put anything into law, or in a federal court.

For instance, could a partisan like Merrick Garland, who has overseen the weaponization of the Department of Justice against President Donald Trump, ever gain the power of a Supreme Court post? Likely not with the filibuster, without it, easy.

USA Today reports Harris has confirmed she would support eliminating the filibuster “to reinstate abortion.”

The report described the effort as reinstating the “abortion protections that were under Roe v. Wade,” but that precedent, abandoned by the Supreme Court several years ago for not being based on the Constitution, allowed abortion at literally any time and under any circumstances.

“I think we should eliminate the filibuster for Roe,” Harris during in an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio. “And get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back into law, the protections for reproductive freedom.”

Those “protections” for “reproductive freedom” include a vast array of ways and times to kill the unborn, and according to some Democrats, even those who already have been born.

Just the News confirmed that Harris’ anti-filibuster agenda has been in place since the 2022 Supreme Court Dobbs ruling confirmed that the nearly 50-year-old Roe ideology was not constitutional.

Newsweek reported a leftist commentator confirmed that Harris’ comment shows “the value she puts on about codifying Roe.”

In fact, for years already, Harris has insisted, regarding an abortion-at-will nation, “If the filibuster gets in the way, the Senate needs to make an exception to get this done.”

One of the problems eliminating the filibuster would create, though, is that a Democrat majority of 51 could adopt anything at the time, but then be reversed immediately with a 51-vote GOP majority a year or two later, creating an atmosphere for virtually unending flip-flops in U.S. law.