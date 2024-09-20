After watching the clips, I am left to wonder: are there really two Americas? One in which people reflexively weep with emotion when vapid emotional appeals are fed to them and one in which people still have rational impulses?

When I look at the clips, I see lots of flashy graphics, emotional appeals, and a candidate for President of the United States mouthing total nonsense. Even the stories told by Oprah and her pals don’t support the narrative she is trying to push, but nobody seems to care about the reality at all.

If Oprah says something, it must be true. Consider the Georgia abortion story. A woman dies from a botched abortion, and Oprah blames her death on laws limiting abortions.

Kamala couldn’t have sounded more vapid and uninformed, but nobody seemed to care. It was as if using emotional terms and tones is a substitute for coherent language and policies.