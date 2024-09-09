The moment everyone has been waiting for has almost arrived, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris set to debate each other tomorrow night. While it’s commonplace for political candidates to make specific demands before participating in a debate, Kamala’s list of demands has not been revealed — until now.

The Babylon Bee has exclusively obtained the following list of demands made by the Harris campaign prior to tomorrow’s debate:

1. Only questions about what kind of spices she uses when cooking: This is the type of thing Americans want to hear.

2. Moderators must respond to all of Kamala’s answers with “you KNOW das right” or “guuuuuurl, say it!”: Conversely, all of Trump’s answers must be met with boos and hisses.

3. The debate is to be held 3 hours before air time and edited down to her best 7 minutes: It’s standard practice with all Kamala Harris public appearances.