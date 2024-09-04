While many of us can still remember the early seventh century English nursery rhyme “Three Blind Mice,” few of us know its origin. It was a reference to Protestant loyalists, accused of plotting against Queen Mary I and later burned at the stake. Their “blindness” was a reference to their Protestant beliefs.

With less than three months before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, it must be recognized that there are voters who may be blindly left to cast their votes for their candidate of choice, totally frustrated by the fact they are unable to explain that candidate’s various policies. Among these are the volunteers on Vice President Kamala Harris’s own campaign staff.

This is not because the policies are too complex to understand but simply because Harris has lacked total transparency in revealing them. To date, no detailed policy page exists on her campaign’s website. And these volunteers are among Harris’ staunchest supporters who, in the forefront of her campaign, should be explaining her policies to others.

This is not the first time voters in America will go to the polls to vote for a presidential candidate about whose policies more should have been known. But such was justified when campaigns held over a century ago had limited communication sources. This, however, will be the first such election held in modern times when a “surprise” candidate is announced only months beforehand to take top billing on a political party’s ticket without having thoroughly gone through a vetting process to explain what the candidate stands for in primary debates and earning the support of voters to represent the party.

Sticking with the nursery story theme, Harris’ presidential aspirations are definitely a modern-day Cinderella story. As one of the most unpopular vice presidents – one who underperformed in that capacity and who may well have been replaced on the ticket had President Joe Biden remained in the race – she unexpectedly was picked up, dusted off, rebranded and put into a position seeking to keep the Oval Office in her party’s hands.

While the Harris website still fails to post her positions on numerous key issues, she has long refrained as well from conducting interviews or answering questions from reporters on the road. On Aug. 29, she finally did give her first interview as the Democratic presidential nominee, choosing to do so on liberal-friendly CNN.

The interview seemed strange, however, as she did not appear alone but with her vice presidential nominee, Tim Walz, at her side. Walz effectively served as a security blanket – in the event Harris entered into one of her infamous word salad explanations. Even liberal comedian Bill Maher – who more recently seems to be a voice of reason among those leaning to the left – was critical of the interview for “insulting [his] intelligence.”

Maher’s criticisms went to some of the absurd claims made during the interview, to Walz being “a huge liar” over numerous issues he has addressed and to Harris repeatedly suggesting her candidacy was a “new way forward” when she, effectively, is the incumbent candidate. He also recognized Harris needed an “emotional support VP” with her as she was unable to do the interview by herself. These were all indicators we should not see from a confident presidential candidate.

If Harris’ own campaign volunteers are frustrated because they cannot explain her policy positions, what does that say about the frustrations of the average voter? There will, of course, be voters in November who support Harris simply because they hate former President Donald Trump; but doing so absent understanding completely what Harris represents is failing to act in their own and in our country’s best interests.

While Harris remains eerily silent about her policies, she is being portrayed by her fellow Democrats as “joy” personified. The word was used 50 times during the three days of the DNC, rebranding her in hopes we would completely forget about her failure as a derelict border czar. Even the normally Harris-friendly New York Times has recognized the fallacy of the joy rebrand as revealed in a recent editorial:

“If the Democratic convention’s message for America had to fit on a bumper sticker, it would read, ‘Harris is joy.’ The word has gone from being a nice descriptor of Democratic energy to being a rhetorical two-by-four thumped on voters’ heads.”

Ironically, it appears, where Harris feels comfortable giving us a peek at her policies, even her normally supportive legacy media raises a cry of unconstitutionality. For example, she has endorsed a tax policy on high-wealth individuals’ unrealized capital gains. It means if one owns a home that increases in value, one pays taxes on the increase even if the house was not sold.

The Democratic Party leadership has effectively pulled a coup on voters by replacing Biden, who participated in every primary and was all set to take the nomination, with Harris. Agreeably, the initiative gave the party renewed vigor as Biden was doing more on a daily basis to show his cognitive inability to continue. But, like the fly enticed to enter the jaws of the Venus Flytrap, Harris supporters who naively ignore her failure to be transparent about her policy issues will not recognize until too late they have suffered a similar fate.

The bottom line is the silence from the Harris camp is due to one of two concerns: either she damages her credibility in trying to defend issues she fails to fully understand or, if elected, she intends to implement a far-left ideology that, if revealed before Election Day, would undermine her support.

In the Disney version of Cinderella, the story ends with the embrace and kiss of a handsome prince. Come Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, voters hopefully are smart enough to end Kamala’s Cinderella story by throwing cold water on her presidential aspirations chanting “Joy to the World.”

