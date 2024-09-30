John Kerry, the onetime Democrat party chieftain who served as Joe Biden’s climate spokesman, jetting around the world in carbon fuel-belching jets to accept awards and such, has said the quiet part out loud.

Regarding the nation’s First Amendment, that critical protection guarding the rights of individuals from shore to shore.

He wants it changed. And all because it gets in the way of what information he doesn’t like, and thinks should be censored.

He explained:

“The dislike of and anguish over social media is just growing and growing. It is part of our problem, particularly in democracies, in terms of building consensus around any issue. It’s really hard to govern today. You can’t – the referees we used to have to determine what is a fact and what isn’t a fact have kind of been eviscerated, to a certain degree. And people go and self select where they go for their news, for their information. And then you get into a vicious cycle. So it is really hard, much harder to build consensus today than at any time in the 40-50 years I’ve been involved in this. You know there’s a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you’re going to have some accountability on facts, etc. But look, if people only go to one source, and the source they go to is sick, and, you know, has an agenda and they’re putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to be able to just, you know, hammer it out of existence. So what we need is to win the ground, win the right to govern, by hopefully winning enough votes that you’re free to be able to implement change.”

Real Clear Politics explained his comments came at a World Economic Forum meeting.

“Near the end of the panel, a member of the audience asked what can be done to push back against disinformation surrounding climate change online,” the report said.

Democrats and other leftists in American for years already have been insisting that ideas with which they disagree must be suppressed. They call it misinformation, or disinformation, or malinformation, but essentially it’s just differing opinions.

But such an agenda also has moved far into the active manipulation of elections. Dozens of so-called national security veterans during the 2020 election insisted that the accurate, and devastatingly bad, details contained about the Biden family operations in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop were Russian disinformation.

They weaponized the federal government to tell social media and other companies to suppress it.

The laptop scandals proved to be completely accurate, but the suppression agenda run by federal agencies and others probably, a later polling revealed, cost President Donald Trump his re-election bid at the time.