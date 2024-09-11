Inflation across America was only about 1.4% on an annual basis when the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime moved into the White House. Once they were there, it exploded to more than a cumulative 20%, and American voters long have stated plainly that the economy is their top issue in this election.

Tired of facing surging food, housing and energy costs, they are insisting that something be done to address the higher prices triggered by the trillions of dollars in spending demanded by the Democrats in the White House.

To that, when Harris was asked in Tuesday night’s debate about whether consumers were better off than when she took office, she refused to answer.

She spoke, but it was a long explanation about her middle class upbringing and her desire or an “opportunity” economy, nothing that responded to the question.

Her waffling must have been noticed.

Because after the debate, a poll by the leftist CNN found that voters’ confidence in President Donald Trump’s economic plans went up. And their confidence in her plans went down.

CNN: More voters trust Trump on the economy AFTER watching the debate. pic.twitter.com/TbnCGBi8AM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024

At the ConservativeBrief, a report said, “A CNN poll taken immediately after the debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris found that the percentage of voters who trust Trump more than Harris on the economy jumped from +16 percent to +20 percent.”

The results showed that before the debate, voters gave Trump a 16-point advantage when measuring their trust of economic plans, preferring the GOP candidate’s plan 53%-37%.

After the debate, they went for Trump 55%-35%.

Trump had warned during the debate, “We’ve had a terrible economy because inflation has — which is really known as a country buster. It breaks up countries. We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before. Probably the worst in our nation’s history. … everybody knows I’m an open book. Everybody knows what I’m going to do. Cut taxes very substantially. And create a great economy like I did before. We had the greatest economy.”

In multiple polls and assessments, voters have told survey takers the economy is their top concern. Surveys show that gasoline, under Biden and Harris, is up 46.1%, electricity 30.7%, fuel oil 43.4%, airfare 21%, hotels 49.4%, groceries 21.5%, K-12 food 66.2%, transportation 32% and car insurance 54.9%