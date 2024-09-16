As more and more information comes out about the apparent assassination attempt against President Donald Trump on Sunday, and the arrest of a suspect, Americans will need to watch that the reporting they read aligns with the facts.

That’s after Time magazine claimed that the suspect had an “unclear political ideology,” even as images of a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on his truck were available.

Time magazine dishonestly reporting that Ryan Routh has “unclear political ideology” despite video and AP photos of a truck in his driveway with a Biden-Harris sticker and history of him voting as a Democrat. https://t.co/tTsftjYBDX pic.twitter.com/ml6F8cJFeM — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 16, 2024

The suspect was identified as Ryan Routh, 58, with a criminal record and a history of praising Iran and lobbying for fighters for Ukraine.

After Time’s statement regarding his “unclear political ideology,” readers on social media delivered the facts: “Routh recently voted in person during the state’s Democratic Party primary in March 2024. He also donated to Act Blue in 2019, and 2020 (a political action committee that supports Democratic candidates):”

WATCH: Ryan Routh, the would-be assassin who attempted to shoot President Donald Trump, lives in Kaaawa on the island of Oahu. Local Hawaii news channel KHON2 went by his home and spoke with his neighbors. His parked truck shows his allegiance to Democrats Biden-Harris. pic.twitter.com/jeXuJGMNaC — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 16, 2024

At the Gateway Pundit was the comment, “Yesterday afternoon, as President Trump was playing the 5th hole on his golf course in West Palm Beach, FL, he was tackled by US Secret Service agents who were protecting him from the alleged would-be-assassin Ryan Wesley Routh. It didn’t take long for internet sleuths to get out ahead of the intelligence agencies and the big tech censorship machine who quickly removed any trace of the incredible history of Ryan Wesley Routh, a Democrat donor and, according to the bumper sticker on his vehicle, a Biden-Harris supporter. Donald Trump Jr. shared the image of the would-be assassin’s truck parked in front of his home with the caption: That’s an Interesting bumper sticker on Ryan Wesley Routh’s truck.”

That’s an Interesting bumper sticker on Ryan Wesley Routh’s truck. pic.twitter.com/BBnJgIvq5X — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2024