Legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy, whose Christian beliefs have been noted many times, is putting Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris on the spot.

She’s repeatedly claimed people don’t have to give up their “faith” to push for the mass and wanton murders of unborn children through abortion, and Dungy wants to know what “faith” that is.

Harris, of course, has claimed to be part of a leftist church organization.

But her ardent advocacy for abortion, and other deviant ideologies like transgenderism, have clouded exactly what she does believe.

Dear VP Harris: I hear you make this statement all the time. Exactly what “faith” are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion? Are you talking about the Christian faith that says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God… https://t.co/Lo7v8V4wRm — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 19, 2024

Dungy wrote, “Dear VP Harris: I hear you make this statement all the time. Exactly what ‘faith’ are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion? Are you talking about the Christian faith that says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God places them in the womb (Jer 1:5) and that we should not take any life unjustly (Luke 18:20)? Are you talking about that faith or some nebulous, general ‘faith’ that says we’re good enough, and smart enough to make our own decisions? What ‘faith’ are you talking about?”

One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree: The government, and certainly Donald Trump, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 19, 2024

Harris’ claims that abandoning a “faith” is not needed to understand that “the government, and certainly Donald Trump, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body.”

Actually, the issue involves more than the woman’s “body,” as during an abortion there are two lives involved. Abortion is the only “medical treatment” that has the goal of killing one of every two patients involved.

Online commenters pointed out Harris demanded that all individuals, men, women and children, inflict the COVID “vaccines” on their bodies, yet now she wants government out of such decisions.

Jim Hoft at the Gateway Pundit pointed out, “Kamala Harris took to X to defend abortion under the guise of ‘faith’ and so-called ‘reproductive rights’ in a bold display of tone-deaf hypocrisy. Her ridiculous comment backfired spectacularly when she was blasted for her rhetoric by faith leaders, political commentators, and even a former NFL coach.”

The report continued, “This level of hypocrisy is not new to Kamala, but it struck a particularly sour note this time, as she used ‘faith’ to justify a practice that directly contradicts the teachings of many religious groups, especially Christians. Conservative commentator DC Draino immediately slams Harris, mocking her defense with a scathing tweet. ‘You forced women to get Covid vaccinations they didn’t want. Many of them now have permanent side effects. Some are dead.'”

You forced women to get Covid vaccinations they didn’t want Many of them now have permanent side effects Some are dead — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 19, 2024

The report noted another blast at Harris came from “J6 political prisoner John Strand.”

“I think we’re more concerned about what the billion-dollar baby-killing industry is doing with those innocent children’s bodies. It doesn’t help when you lie by misnaming it ‘reproductive rights’—nobody is preventing anyone from reproducing. Who gave anyone the right to kill?”

“To vote for you every Christian would have to abandon their beliefs. You are a fare left fraud and you are too radical and extreme,” pointed out Philip Anderson, a J6 survivor.

And, the report said, “Dungy’s words make it clear that Harris’ so-called ‘faith’ is as hollow as her policies. He wasn’t asking for a vague, feel-good answer; he was calling for an explanation of how supporting the abortion industry could possibly align with the Christian faith Harris claims to uphold.”