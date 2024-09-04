(NEWSBUSTERS) — You read that correctly. The liberal media’s janitor, Brian Stelter will be returning to CNN two years after being canned amid network-wide shake ups under the leadership of since-ousted boss Chris Licht. That’s according to a Tuesday scoop by Stelter’s former CNN media beat buddy Dylan Byers, and later confirmed by Stelter on X and in a post from the resurrected Reliable Sources Newsletter.

“Two years after his termination from CNN, former host and media correspondent Brian Stelter is returning to the network full time, per reliable sources. Formal announcement expected tomorrow. (Or today now!),” Byers wrote on X.

I’m returning to @CNN in a brand new role as Chief Media Analyst. I’ll be appearing on TV, developing digital content, and once again helming the Reliable Sources newsletter. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 3, 2024

Stelter announced the news on X, saying they created a new title just for him and he would be resurrecting the Reliable Sources Newsletter after his former flunky, Oliver Darcy abruptly left the network in the beginning of August (possibly over Stelter’s imminent re-hiring):