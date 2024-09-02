(FOX NEWS) — An Arizona couple and their four dogs all survived when a Ford Mustang crashed through their living room just as they were about to sit down for dinner.

Marcus Holmberg and Sabrina Rivera suffered cuts and minor injuries when the car smashed through their living room around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, Phoenix police said.

A car crashes into a couple’s living room in Arizona just before they were about to have dinner pic.twitter.com/qJEMALpAMR — Total Randomness (@Totalrandome) September 2, 2024

Holmberg and Rivera shared video showing the moment the Mustang crashed through the exterior wall and created a cloud of dust and debris.