Social media on Wednesday delivered a truth bomb to Linsey Davis, one of the ABC employees who acted as “moderator” during the presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Openly siding with Harris, Davis “corrected” Trump when he objected to the Harris abortion ideology that apparently includes leaving babies to die after birth.

Davis claimed that doesn’t happen.

But social media responded immediately with confirmation from a prominent Democrat that that’s exactly what would happen.

And it even cited Harris’ vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, under whose governorship in Minnesota that process was formalized – and then concealed.

The dispute involves possibly life-saving treatment for infants who survive botched abortions.

Trump said, “You can look at the governor of West Virginia, the previous governor of West Virginia — not the current governor, who is doing an excellent job, but the governor before — he said the baby will be born and we will decide what to do with the baby. In other words, we’ll execute it. And that’s why I did that, because that predominates, because they’re radical. The Democrats are radical. … Her vice presidential pick says abortion in the ninth month is absolutely fine. He also says execution after birth is execution — no longer abortion because the baby is born OK, and that’s not OK with me.”

An NBC fact-checker claimed that statement was wrong.

But the reality is former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, stated, “If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired.”

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) endorses killing born-alive infants: “If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired” pic.twitter.com/gIwFDQ8raC — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 30, 2019

NBC claimed it “debunked” Northam’s comments because he was talking about infants with deformities. But it admitted in such scenarios, Northam promised, “The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Linsey Davis is a liar. This is the clip that Trump was talking about and she just got nasty during the debate and claimed that this didn’t happen. https://t.co/EGULDsaOqi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 11, 2024

Further, former White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany posted a link to a report confirming that under Walz, in Minnesota, “Under Gov. Tim Walz, babies born alive in botched abortions were left to die.”

Those statistics actually no longer are available, the report confirmed, because Walz then eliminated the requirements to report such situations.

The ABC moderator decided to inject herself into the debate. HERE is a fact check on babies left to die after surviving abortion in Tim Walz’s Minnesota:https://t.co/mpFMhmH11H pic.twitter.com/dQdt15vT1E — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 11, 2024

That report explained,

“As Democrats and media outlets accuse former President Donald Trump of dramatizing the Democratic abortion agenda, data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows that at least eight babies who survived abortions in the state were left to die. “Under a 2015 Minnesota law, the state formerly was required to report whether abortions resulted in the live birth of a baby, what actions were taken to preserve the life of that baby, and whether the baby survived. “Those reporting requirements exposed that between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021, physicians performed five abortions that resulted in a baby’s live birth. “No measures were taken to help the first baby, who reportedly had ‘fetal anomalies’ that resulted ‘in death shortly after delivery.’ Two of the babies were given ‘comfort care measures’ as they died. No measures were taken to “preserve life” of the last two babies, who were previable. “Previous data from the Minnesota Department of Health reveals that physicians have been leaving babies to die after failed abortions for years. In 2020, no babies were reported born alive through botched abortions, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. “But between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2019, three abortions resulted in born-alive babies who were then allowed to die. The first baby reportedly had ‘fetal anomalies’ but also had ‘residual cardiac activity’ for two minutes, yet no efforts were taken to preserve that baby’s life, and “the infant did not survive. “The second baby died while ‘comfort care measures’ were provided. The third baby was previable and did not receive any attempts to preserve his or her life. It does not appear that any of the babies born alive in botched abortions survived. “Due to efforts by the state’s Democratic governor, who served from 2019 until the present, Minnesota will no longer even keep track of born-alive babies.”

A commentary at Twitchy called it the, “Mother of ALL truth bombs about abortion.”

It explained, “All Kamala did during the entire debate was get nasty and claim anything and everything that made her look bad didn’t happen. And she did so knowing ABC would do nothing to hold her accountable for it.”

And there was additional confirmation from legislative testimony of allowing abortion up to the moment of birth:

“nO oNe SuPpOrTs AbOrTiOn iN tHe 9tH mOnTh”pic.twitter.com/g8tIYL4rPD — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) September 11, 2024