(ZEROHEDGE) – Delta Air Lines is the latest international carrier to extend its cancelation of flights to Israel, amid the growing war in Israel’s north with Hezbollah.

Delta announced Thursday it is pausing all flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv through December 31, citing escalating security concerns. This extends a prior pause which was set to end on September 30. IDF operations are approaching the one year mark in Gaza, while Israel’s war cabinet has approved fresh offensive operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Starting a month ago United Airlines removed all flights to Israel from its booking and scheduling system. “Our flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended – we look forward to resuming flights as soon as it’s safe for our customers and crew,” it said early August.