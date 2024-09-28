A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 2 felony, along with a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct after police say he pepper-sprayed a pro-lifer praying in front of a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Waukegan, Illinois.

According to Lake and McHenry County Scanner, police have charged Robert Outland with the crime, which occurred on the morning of September 18. If found guilty at trial, Outland could receive up to seven years in prison.

Reports say police were called to the area across the street from the Planned Parenthood facility on N. Lewis Ave., where pro-life advocates with the 40 Days for Life campaign were gathered. At the time, Outland was harassing the pro-lifers, ripping down their signs and kicking their table. The victim attempted to intervene, putting himself between Outland and the other pro-lifers who were present, when Outland pulled out pepper spray and sprayed it in the victim’s face.

This was reportedly the third time in a number of days that Outland had appeared at that Planned Parenthood facility and harassed those who were counseling and praying. He was released from police custody on the condition that he turn over any weapons to the Waukegan police, stay away from the victim of the altercation, and not have any contact with anyone in the 40 Days for Life organization.

The Waukegan Planned Parenthood abortion facility opened in 2020, positioning itself near the Wisconsin border in order to get abortion business from women in that state, where pro-life protections have been in flux since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022. The facility has also previously been the site of pro-abortion violence— shortly after its opening, two groups of pro-choice attackers egged pro-lifers who were present. Many of the people hit with eggs were students who were kneeling in prayer.

Outland is due back in court on Oct. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

