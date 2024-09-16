(JUST THE NEWS) – The man arrested Sunday in connection with an apparent attempt to shoot former President Donald Trump this past weekend was formally charged Monday in a Florida court on two federal firearms charges.
Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
The charges were brought in a federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida.
