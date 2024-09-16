Man who allegedly tried to shoot Trump charged on 2 counts, including gun possession by a felon

By Joseph Weber, Just the News

(JUST THE NEWS) – The man arrested Sunday in connection with an apparent attempt to shoot former President Donald Trump this past weekend was formally charged Monday in a Florida court on two federal firearms charges.

Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The charges were brought in a federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida.

2024 ElectionCrime and Punishmenttrump

