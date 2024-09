(Note: Thank you for supporting businesses like those presenting a sponsored message below and ordering through the links below, which benefits WND. We appreciate your support!)

From Jim Rickards:

After correctly predicting Trump’s win in 2016…

And Biden’s recent drop out…

I’m now issuing the most important election prediction of my 40+ year career.

Because every American patriot deserves to see how Kamala and the Democrats are planning to…

BLOCK Trump from the White House, even if he wins the election.

I believe this could trigger the biggest constitutional crisis in America’s history…

A 50% stock market crash…

And the final US dollar collapse.