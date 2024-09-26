Mayo Clinic announces pregnancy ‘often viewed an as exclusively female phenomenon’

By Bob Unruh

The Mayor Clinic has innovated some of the most helpful diagnoses and treatments in American health care.

It has built a reputation that is based on a long list of accomplishments, including treating presidents.

But for many, that’s now gone, vaporized in the time it took for a posting on its blog to appear, claiming that pregnancy is “often viewed as an exclusively female phenomenon.”

Twitchy monitors social media postings, and reports on them, and noted, “Woke ideology is infiltrating health care. And it’s going to do untold damage to patients, including get people killed.”

It continued, “The Left loves to tell the Right to ‘follow the science’. Right up until the science is inconvenient for their political agenda, that is. Take the Mayo Clinic, for example. It was once one of the most highly-regarded health care providers in the U.S., if not the world. How the mighty have fallen.”

It’s clear that for some, trust in the clinic was gone:

And there were those who had the nerve actually to cite science:

Yet another diagnosed the clinic with a “bad case of DEI cancer.”

The organization declined to respond to a WND request for comment.

