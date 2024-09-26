The Mayor Clinic has innovated some of the most helpful diagnoses and treatments in American health care.

It has built a reputation that is based on a long list of accomplishments, including treating presidents.

But for many, that’s now gone, vaporized in the time it took for a posting on its blog to appear, claiming that pregnancy is “often viewed as an exclusively female phenomenon.”

The Mayo Clinic blog. pic.twitter.com/0KlSrV8uDr — Paul Peace ⚪️ (@NoCisgender) September 25, 2024

Twitchy monitors social media postings, and reports on them, and noted, “Woke ideology is infiltrating health care. And it’s going to do untold damage to patients, including get people killed.”

It continued, “The Left loves to tell the Right to ‘follow the science’. Right up until the science is inconvenient for their political agenda, that is. Take the Mayo Clinic, for example. It was once one of the most highly-regarded health care providers in the U.S., if not the world. How the mighty have fallen.”

It’s clear that for some, trust in the clinic was gone:

Pregnancy in humans *IS* an exclusively female experience. If a clinic believes in male pregnancies, stay away from it. We are living in strange times. https://t.co/LiPP5d1Np9 — Supernova (@One_Supernova) September 25, 2024

A demonic delusion. Never trust your loved ones to a medical institution that caters to this mental insanity. https://t.co/7FKobRpuZT — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) September 26, 2024

And there were those who had the nerve actually to cite science:

Not sure I’d want care from a clinic that doesn’t know the difference between female and male. — Allamarine (@Allamarine) September 25, 2024

Yet another diagnosed the clinic with a “bad case of DEI cancer.”

The organization declined to respond to a WND request for comment.