(VARIETY) – Mel Gibson is in Europe scouting locations for a sequel to his 2004 biblical blockbuster “The Passion of the Christ” – which could mean that the film’s long-gestating followup is actually going to get made.

Earlier this week Gibson reportedly toured Malta with a production team and subsequently arrived in the Southern Italian region of Puglia where he visited various rural locations, including the ancient towns of Ginosa, Gravina Laterza and Altamura, Puglia Film Commission director Antonio Parente said.

“All we can confirm is they were scouting locations recently,” Gibson’s publicist, Alan Nierob, told Variety in an email, adding that there is “not a lot to discuss at this early stage.”