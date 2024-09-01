A top adviser to former President Trump says Kamala Harris is looking to worm her way out of a highly anticipated debate with Trump, scheduled for Sept. 10 on ABC.

“I think that the Harris campaign is looking for an escape hatch, is looking for a way to get out of this debate,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel.

“To be clear, these are the rules that the Democrats wrote,” Miller continued. “These are the rules we had in place for the CNN debate. Everyone had agreed to the rules at least informally with ABC. We have a deal with ABC, ABC has a deal, ABC is with us all the way on this.

‘Mind-boggling’: Trump adviser Jason Miller says #Kamala campaign ‘looking for escape hatch to get out of this #debate‘ ‘President #Trump is the greatest debater in modern political history, so I think they’re nervous and want a way out’ pic.twitter.com/Wvsv84EF8O — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 1, 2024

“But here’s what I think happened. I think the Harris folks started going into debate prep, and now they realize what they’re working with. They realize that they’re in real trouble with Kamala Harris. They also know that President Trump is the greatest debater in modern political history, so I think they’re nervous and want a way out.”

Fox News host Sean Duffy, a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin, seemed somewhat incredulous at the possibility Harris would back out of debating Trump, and asked Miller: “So is your point that Kamala Harris’ team has not confirmed the September 10th debate?”

“Absolutely not,” Miller responded.

“And it’s mind-boggling because you would think that they’d want to debate. I mean, the American public does deserve this. But they refuse to accept the terms of the debate which, again, everyone had already agreed to it. We’d agreed to it, ABC’s agreed to it. The rules are the rules, they’re not changing.”

“But Kamala Harris and her campaign, they’re afraid. Think about it for a moment, Sean. Why did the they wait 39 days to even do this joint interview where Kamala Harris spoke for all of 16 minutes and 29 seconds and now this is day 42 that Kamala Harris has gone without doing a solo interview?”

Despite debate rules already being established and agreed upon, Kamala Harris is now demanding open mics at the debate with Trump on September 10th. Could it be she wants an “I’m speaking” moment? pic.twitter.com/egTjq6QoQF — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 31, 2024

“This is really bizarre. I think they’re afraid and they don’t want to put Kamala Harris out there. You want to know why? Because she’s going to have to answer for every bit of this last three and a half years.

“You can’t talk about turning the page when you’re the one who broke the economy, broke the border, broke the world. That’s on Kamala, and she’s going to have to account for that on the debate stage.”

Fact check timeline: 1️⃣Trump and Biden agree to debates with specific rules

2️⃣Biden drops out and Kamala is coronated the Dem candidate

3️⃣Trump tries to negotiate new debates with Kamala

4️⃣Kamala complains that Trump is backing out of debates with original agreed upon rules… https://t.co/KixjwsED4g — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) August 31, 2024

Regarding the debate rules, Harris said Saturday on X: “Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn’t have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t.”

“We are running for president of the United States. Let’s debate in a transparent way, with the microphones on the whole time.”

