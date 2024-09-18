A woman who was forced to take several vaccine shots in order to obtain basic health care now is fighting for her life, according to a Substack report by Steve Kirsch, a researcher and reporter on COVID policies and vaccines.

“No vax, no care,” he reports. “So she had to get 3 vaccines. Within 10 minutes, she was blind in both eyes. She’s now fighting for her life. Doctors are baffled as to the cause since it can’t be the vaccines.”

The woman is Alexis Lorenze, 23.

“This is one of the most horrific vaccine injury stories I’ve ever heard of,” Kirsch documents.

“Alexis Lorenze is a 23-year old young woman with a history of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) since January 2024. The hematologist (Zahra Pakbaz) at her hospital (UC Irvine Health) refused to give her further care for her PNH unless she took the Tetanus, Pneumococcal and Meningitis vaccines.

“Within 10 minutes of the 3 vaccines which were given all at the same time, Alexis went temporarily blind in both eyes, had a locked jaw, began vomiting and then things went horribly downhill from there.”

The report noted as of Tuesday, she had been moved to ICU, and the hospital now knows “the world is watching.”

“This has elevated her treatment to be what she should have gotten in the first place. The doctor who required the 3 vaccines is nowhere to be found. I want to see the scientific data justifying her refusal to treat Alexis without those 3 vaccines. There is no data whatsoever that I’m aware of. The legal team was hoping to press criminal charges against me for publishing Alexis’s medical records, but they’ve learned that this was done with permission, so now they have no case.”

BREAKING: Latest update from Alexis Lorenze. Her medical records and fundraiser link is in the thread. She has no insurance. pic.twitter.com/Mr4QB6iwum — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) September 17, 2024

A report at the Gateway Pundit explained the “life-threatening experience” reportedly was from Lorenze “being pressured into receiving multiple vaccinations by hospital staff.”

She originally went to the hospital to get help with severe migraines she had been having, a complication of her PNH.

The report noted she had low hemoglobin levels, suggesting a need for a blood transfusion.

“Following a bone marrow biopsy and 2-3 transfusions, hospital personnel allegedly insisted that Alexis receive vaccinations for tetanus, meningitis, and pneumonia before she could continue her treatment for PNH,” the report said.

In a video on social media, Lorenze explains “how the hospital staff has tried to deny that her reaction is vaccine-related, despite her symptoms starting setting in just 10 minutes after receiving the shots,” the report said.

It points out Kirsch’s research into Lorenze’s medical document, done with her permission, “show that her platelet counts have been plummeting for days, yet the hospital has failed to properly treat Alexis’s condition.”

Alexis Lorenze is begging for help @UCIrvineHealth please continue spreading her message https://t.co/GBbHZWC8WI pic.twitter.com/Z4d0BMfiro — Steven Diana (@Stevendiana6969) September 17, 2024