(FOX NEWS) — Diondre Overton, a former wide receiver who won two national championships with the Clemson Tigers, has died, the school announced Saturday. He was 26.

Overton played all four seasons with the Tigers from 2016 to 2019. He was on the Tigers when they won the national championship in 2016 and 2018. He had 52 catches for 777 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

“Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton,” Clemson said in a post on X. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”