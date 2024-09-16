(MODERNITY) – During a segment criticising Trump supporting journalist Laura Loomer, CNN hit a new low by using a completely fake image of the former president that had been photoshopped to make him look grossly obese.

The ridiculous image was displayed by host Anderson Cooper on Friday during the segment. CNN even credited the parody X account, Liam Nissan™, that edited the image to make Trump’s appear 200 lbs heavier.

Laura Loomer later reacted to the image, labelling Cooper “unethical.” The leftist media is going after Loomer, hurling all kinds of bizarre claims about her and Trump after she traveled with his campaign team on his plane to Philadelphia ahead of Tuesday’s debate. They accused Loomer of being racist and spreading ‘conspiracy theories’, and confronted Trump about her Friday.