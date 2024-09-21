(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The architect behind New York City’s social distancing and vaccine policies attended sex parties and a 200-plus-person dance party while telling New Yorkers to mask up and avoid large gatherings, according to a new video.

In a compilation of recorded conversations with an off-camera woman posing to be his date, Dr. Jay Varma, the senior public health adviser to then-Mayor Bill de Blasio from April 2020 to May 2021, talks about the strong influence he had in crafting policies such as instituting a vaccine mandate. In the video, which was edited, Varma takes credit for how this policy prevented Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving, who refused to get the vaccine, from playing basketball.

The recorded conversations were shared by conservative YouTube commentator Steven Crowder, who eventually confronted Varma in the video.