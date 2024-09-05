(BREITBART) – A New York Times article suggests Americans buy homes in Europe that are a “bargain compared with Manhattan” as the U.S. housing market continues to choke prospective buyers.

The August 29 article, titled “Want a Manhattan Apartment? Try These European Countries Instead,” cited a study from international real estate research blog My Dolce Casa that compared Realtor.com’s median listing price for a 500-square-foot Manhattan apartment to what is available across France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

“Look first to Italy. Molise, a mountainous region that appeared on The New York Times’s 2020 list of 52 places to visit, took the top spot. For about $750,000, you can buy 8,333 square feet there, which comes to $90 per square foot,” wrote Times real estate reporter Matt Yan. “Calabria, in southern Italy, wasn’t too far behind at 8,242 square feet, which comes to about $91 per square foot.”