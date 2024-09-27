President Donald Trump, seeking this year to be re-elected to the White House over the opposition, lawfare and hate from Democrats who openly have advocated for him to be “extinguished,” has survived two apparent assassination attempts in just the past few weeks.

One attempt left him injured, a bullet grazing his ear literally a second after he suddenly turned his head, and another where a gunman had stationed himself on a golf course where Trump was playing a round.

There have been other threats, with an Alaska man arrested for those.

But now a new, and possibly more dangerous, circumstance has developed: Reports of heating-seeking surface-to-air missiles being smuggled into the United States, and “kill teams” assigned.

REPORT: Trump’s plane is allegedly the next target for assassination. Investigative journalist @annvandersteel is reporting that 9 surface to air missiles have been smuggled into the U.S. across the southern border, and will be used to target Trump Force One. At this time the… — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 27, 2024

The Times Now publication explained, “An international war correspondent on X, platform formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday claimed that nine surface-to-air missiles have been smuggled into the U.S. to target Trump Force One.”

The report added, “Ann Vandersteel added that the operation will allegedly be led by Sinaloa Cartel of Mexico. However, she did not provide any concrete evidence to back the story.”

The report said, “In a tweet, which is now going viral, Vandersteel said that the surface-to-air missiles could be of Iranian origin. This comes after former President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will blow Iran to ‘smithereens’ if Tehran is involved in assassination attempts on former presidents and presidential nominees. The Republican candidate survived an assassination attempt in July. The FBI is also investigating another apparent attempt in Florida earlier this month.”

BREAKING: ALL HANDS ON DECK AMERICANS Intelligence just in from the southern border that 9 surface to air missiles have been smuggled into the U.S. across the New Mexico border. Intended target: Trump Force One A confidential human source relayed to @DocPeteChambers and Baz… pic.twitter.com/5be8OPqKbE — Ann Vandersteel™️ (@annvandersteel) September 26, 2024

On social media was, “Intelligence just in from the southern border that 9 surface to air missiles have been smuggled into the U.S. across the New Mexico border. Intended target: Trump Force One.”

It linked to a statement from Trump about the ongoing threats on his life, especially after several Iranians were indicted for hacking into his campaign.

Lara Logan also posted on social media, “Acc to an informant in New Mexico – Trump’s plane is the next target for assassination. Nine heat-seeking surface-to-air missiles have been smuggled into the U.S. for this purpose. And there are three kill teams already inside the country. Trump has been informed, so have the U.S. intel agencies &I other authorities. Money has been transferred to a cartel to push this over the border.”