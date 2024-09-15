Former U.S. Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich is now providing his perspective on the state of the 2024 presidential race, and says Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz “is legitimately called Tampon Tim because he’s really so far to the left he’s almost wacko.”

The Republican from Georgia appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox News Channel, and called Tuesday night’s debate between former President Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris a “tag team” with ABC News favoring Harris.

“It was three on one,” Gingrich said. “I think she probably did well on style. She did terribly on substance. And every poll shows that.

“Even CNN showed that President Trump was stronger on the economy after the debate than before the debate. And I think in that sense she did not gain any ground, she probably lost ground.”

Gingrich says he believes the presidential contest is coming down to “a very simple set of questions:”

“Were you better off under Trump than you are under Biden?”

“Do you believe that Harris is capable of being commander in chief? ”

“Do you think that her values are too radical?”

“And when you meet Tim Walz, who is legitimately called Tampon Tim because he’s really so far to the left he’s almost wacko, and picking him, seemed to me, pushed her even further away from normal Americans.”

Gingrich also thinks the race is Trump’s to win:

“I think he has a real chance to win it. He came out of the debate stronger than when he went in, and it was ironic, I’ve written several columns now about the fact that the elites don’t get it. Trump was winning.

“They liked Kamala’s style. The American people like Trump’s substance, and substance beats style when you’re picking a president.”

The moniker of “Tampon Tim” refers to a law that Walz, as Minnesota’s governor, signed last year, requiring public schools to provide menstrual products – such as pads and tampons – to all students including boys in 4th through 12th grades.

NPR reports: “The products are free for students, with the state paying about $2 per pupil to keep them stocked throughout the school year.”

