(JUST THE NEWS) – Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Brett Favre revealed Tuesday that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 54-year-old Favre revealed the diagnosis during testimony at a congressional hearing on federal welfare reform.

Favre, who played 20 NFL seasons, estimated during a 2022 interview that he suffered “thousands” of concussions during his football career, according to Yahoo News. Parkinson’s disease causes deterioration in the brain and affects motor skills.

Farve made the revelation about his diagnosis while testifying about “guardrails” regarding dispersing Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds.