(RED STATE) — By now, you’ve probably noticed a pattern from more than a few corporations. Many have begun backing away from woke policies and DEI initiatives with surprising speed, especially if their clientele involves traditionally-minded and rural Americans.

Nobody wants to become the next Bud Light.

Big news: Last week I messaged executives from @CoorsLight @MolsonCoors to let them know that I planned to expose their woke policies. Today they’re preemptively making changes. Here are the changes: • Ending participation in the @HRC’s woke Corporate Equality Index social… pic.twitter.com/RuOVb1IuNU — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 3, 2024

Coors is the latest in the line of corporations slamming it in reverse after the one-man crusade being waged by Robby Starbuck turned its sights on the beer distribution company. Starbuck’s pattern is to tell the company he’s going to expose his research about them, only to find a short time later that they preemptively renounced their commitments to woke agenda items and are dissolving those parts of their company.