‘Nobody wants to become the next Bud Light’: Another major company announces it’s ditching everything woke

By Brandon Morse, RedState

(RED STATE) — By now, you’ve probably noticed a pattern from more than a few corporations. Many have begun backing away from woke policies and DEI initiatives with surprising speed, especially if their clientele involves traditionally-minded and rural Americans.

Nobody wants to become the next Bud Light.

Coors is the latest in the line of corporations slamming it in reverse after the one-man crusade being waged by Robby Starbuck turned its sights on the beer distribution company. Starbuck’s pattern is to tell the company he’s going to expose his research about them, only to find a short time later that they preemptively renounced their commitments to woke agenda items and are dissolving those parts of their company.

