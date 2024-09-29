Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson said Friday on his podcast that Vice President Kamala Harris’ interviews are “cementing” a negative image of her with just under 50 days till voters hit the polls.

Harris has been criticized for her word salad responses during interviews. Hanson stated on “The Victor Davis Hanson Show” that despite Harris taking a limited amount of interviews in comparison to former President Donald Trump, the exposure she is getting from them has “not been good.”

“When I watch that today, and then you compare and contrast with the Oprah interview, with the Association of Black journalists interview, with the local Philadelphia anchorman interview — now we’re up to four,” Hanson said. “And with the — I guess that was an interview — Dana Bash, with the multiple choice answers provided for Waltz and her, she’s only done five, and I think Trump’s done 74.”

“But all of them have been not good — not good. They’re cementing a picture that she doesn’t know what she’s saying, that she can’t articulate ideas, that she’s sappy, which brings her into this 43 day doom loop,” Hanson said.

The senior fellow suggested Harris’ “handlers” may be questioning her next campaign steps, linking it to her push for a second debate with Trump.

“So that’s what’s going on, and I don’t know what she’s supposed to be doing, because she doesn’t do these four answers. She does not tell us what she’s going to do. She does not explain why she doesn’t do it now as the vice president. She does not tell us why she’s flipped and rejected her whole ideological career, and she doesn’t tell us the relationship, if there is any anymore, with Joe Biden,” Hanson said.

In a recent interview with MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, Harris failed to provide a detailed answer on her economic policy. Harris also dodged a direct answer during a Sept. 13 interview with 6ABC Philadelphia’s Action News, speaking about her middle-class upbringing and lawns when asked how she plans to make life more affordable.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

