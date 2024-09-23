How far will the Democrat Party go to elected Kamala Harris? For starters, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are willing to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States of America in the midst of a presidential election to lobby for a victory in November.

Zelensky arrived Sunday in Pennsylvania, a swing state, before heading to New York and Washington for arranged talks with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Get the message?

Yes, there is a perfunctory meeting with Donald Trump, news stories reported, but Zelensky said he was here to present his “Victory Plan in the United States” to President Biden. Take it or leave it Biden.

Why now? To quote Zelensky, “It is this fall that will decide what will happen next in this war.” What he means is if Kamala Harris is elected president, Ukraine will get the weapons and the permission to attack all of Russia.

Zelensky is certifiable, but that is not as important as what this move means to the American election. Are voters going to be blackmailed by this Ukrainian nutjob into what amounts to giving him the codes to U.S. nuclear weapons?

Yes, Zelensky has not yet asked for nuclear weapons, but when American weapons of war start killing Russian citizens in Moscow, or reduce the Hermitage in Saint Petersburg to rubble, we will not be headed down some slippery slope. We will be off the cliff and in freefall.

This Ukrainian should not be in America interfering with our presidential election. His message is clear. A vote for Kamala is a vote for Ukraine and for war. This is a horrible, partisan corruption of our foreign policy. The fact he will be entertained by Joe Biden in a crass international blackmail scheme to obtain U.S. weapons of war is infuriating.

Every American mother of a teenage son ought to view the Zelensky/Biden administration campaign ploy as a threat to that teen’s survival.

For the party of war, Democrats must lock up support for Ukraine before voters decide the presidency. In typical fashion, the theme will be if you do not support Zelensky and Harris, you are a Russian agent, dealing in “mis” and “dis” information. In other words, we are going to risk going nuclear because.

“Because” is never answered.