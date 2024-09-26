Federal agents have raided the New York City mansion of Mayor Eric Adams and confiscated his phone, just hours after reports surfaced that he had been named in an indictment.

The response from Adams was that the charges are “entirely false.”

BREAKING: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal criminal charges. The details of the charges are reported to be unsealed tomorrow. Photographed below is Eric Adams giving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs a key to the city. In just one week they both have been indicted on… pic.twitter.com/oySnGLOGaO — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 26, 2024

The Washington Examiner said reports confirmed federal officers raiding Gracie Mansion.

“Federal agents appeared this morning at Gracie Mansion in an effort to create a spectacle (again) and take Mayor Adams’ phone (again),” explained Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Adams, in a statement to a legacy wire service.

“They send a dozen agents to pick up a phone when we would have happily turned it in.”

A year ago NY Mayor Eric Adams spoke out against the influx of migrants destroying the city. Today, he was indicted by the Biden-Harris federal government. pic.twitter.com/kWK41393La — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 26, 2024

“Sources familiar with the matter told multiple outlets on Wednesday night that Adams was indicted following a federal corruption investigation, though the specific charges are sealed. This would make him the first mayor in the city’s history to be indicted while in office,” the report said.

It explained the federal investigation reportedly focused on claims that Adams schemed with the government of Turkey to push construction of a new consulate while ignoring safety concerns.

“In return, the Turkish government allegedly funneled illegal foreign funds into his campaign war chest, multiple outlets have reported,” the report said.

“I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit. If I’m charged, I know I am innocent, I will request intermediate trials so the New Yorkers can hear the truth,” he said.

“Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case. I can also understand everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusation. But I have been facing these lies for months since I began to speak out for all of you and their investigation started, yet the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake, you elected me to lead this city, and lead it I will.”

NEW: sources say Federal officials have arrived at Gracie mansion this morning pic.twitter.com/q0r5kozyti — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) September 26, 2024

A report by Fox News said Adams insinuated his criticism of the Biden-Harris administration’s disastrous border policies made him a target for retaliation.

“The federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief,” he said. “I put the people of New York before party and politics.”

Fox reported that David Gelman, a defense attorney and legal surrogate for the Trump campaign, said, “The question is, is it politically motivated? It’s possible. The DOJ has shown over the last 3.5 years that they are weaponized.”

Fox noted, “Federal agents have conducted a series of raids targeting Adams’ inner circle in recent weeks, including the new police commissioner, the commissioner he replaced, and other top aides in the mayor’s office and from his campaign.”

NY Mayor Eric Adams makes a statement about federal indictment pic.twitter.com/mAnL325G5O — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) September 26, 2024

