Haitian migrants have made headlines lately over a spate of incidents that focused a spotlight on Ohio, after it has been inundated by aliens.

Tim Boggs, a business owner and resident of Columbus, told WND that there are so many migrants moving into the area, he is unable to hire people who can only speak English.

“I run a business managing cell-phone stores and at some of my stores I can’t hire English-only speakers because they wouldn’t be able to service our customers. At one popular store of mine I have to have a Creole (Haitian) working at all times because of all of the Haitians we have that shop there. At others I can only have Spanish speakers working because if the customers come in and see native ‘white’ people working they’ll turn around and leave before attempting to buy anything,” Boggs said.

Boggs indicated he is currently trying to help Cuban Christians who are being persecuted by the Cuban regime migrate to the U.S. legally. This includes filing all the necessary paperwork through the proper federal channels, and paying thousands of dollars in fees.

“One of our good friends down there who is a pastor was thrown in prison in 2023 after attending a public rally against the government. He has been put in prison a couple times to my knowledge and is under constant watch by the government even though all he did was attend the rally. The main reason is because they’ve begun cracking down on Christians,” Boggs said.

Furthermore, despite the applicants being college educated, able to speak English fluently, and having a sponsor who will provide work and shelter, Boggs noted immigration officials have yet to respond to the application in almost two years.

“A year and a half ago we had a local law firm file the appropriate paperwork through the proper federal channels to get them approval to move to Columbus and stay with us. That paperwork has not produced results since that time. We are sponsoring them with both housing and have given them money to buy tickets to fly here when/if they get approval, so they won’t be a burden on society,” Boggs said.

Boggs said one reason he thinks there may be a holdup with visa applications is the increasing distrust from U.S. lawmakers regarding Cuban immigrants. Florida Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, along with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, voiced concerns around the expansion of non-immigrant visas to Cuban nationals, citing it poses a national security threat.

However, in June, the Biden administration extended temporary legal status to more than 300,000 Haitians living in the U.S. illegally, allowing them to stay and work. It wasn’t long before reports of Haitian migrants causing car wrecks, and snatching up animals, including geese, cats, dogs, and other small pets, started flooding social media.

Meanwhile, the left-wing media has been attempting to spin the migrant crisis in Springfield, Ohio, into a positive.

ABC and CNN also “fact checked” the claim that there had been a surge in Haitian migrants, deeming it “not a problem” – while Ohio’s Gov. Mike DeWine has earmarked $2.5 million to expand primary care access to everyone who lives in Springfield, and is sending in state troopers to get on top of the car wrecks being caused by unlicensed Haitian migrants.

In 2023, an unlicensed Haitian man behind the wheel of a minivan overturned a school bus in Springfield when he crashed into it, causing the death of 11-year old Aiden Clark.

In a bizarre speech on Sept. 10, Aiden’s father recently said he wished a 60-year old “white man” had killed his son, rather than wishing Biden’s broken border policies hadn’t caused his son’s death in the first place.

There have been many other instances of dangerous driving by Haitians.

Other reports have stated Haitians are practicing voodoo, which includes animal sacrifice, during religious ceremonies, giving some credence to rumors Haitian migrants have been snatching up pets.

Voodoo (voudo) is the religion and beliefs of many Haitians. They sacrifice animals and usually eat the sacrifice after.

One American originally from Haiti confirmed Haitians are, in fact, using animals in their voodoo and witchcraft ceremonies.

