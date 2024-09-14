Oops! Tim Walz mistakenly says Kamala began her career as ‘young prostitutor’

By Ben Kew, The Gateway Pundit

Vice President Kamala Harris participates in the Senate procession to the House Chamber for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Lawrence Jackson)
(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – The word is out that Kamala Harris is already regretting picking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate and his latest slip-up is unlikely to make things any better.

During a campaign speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Thursday, where their campaign is desperately trying to win back the disaffected Muslim vote, Walz remarked that Harris had begun her career as a “young prostitutor.” He intended to say “young prosecutor.”

While there is no evidence that Harris ever actively prostituted herself, the remark was still a bit close to the bone, given her affair with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, who was 30 years her senior.

