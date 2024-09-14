(THE GATEWAY PUNDIT) – The word is out that Kamala Harris is already regretting picking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate and his latest slip-up is unlikely to make things any better.

During a campaign speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Thursday, where their campaign is desperately trying to win back the disaffected Muslim vote, Walz remarked that Harris had begun her career as a “young prostitutor.” He intended to say “young prosecutor.”

While there is no evidence that Harris ever actively prostituted herself, the remark was still a bit close to the bone, given her affair with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, who was 30 years her senior.