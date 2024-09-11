(FOX NEWS) — The widow of New York City Fire Department Assistant Chief Gerard A. Barbara, killed on 9/11, had sharp words for the Biden administration during a commemoration ceremony at Ground Zero in Manhattan on Wednesday.

“It is outrageous that our government would ever entertain the thought of granting the terrorists a plea deal,” Barbara’s wife, identified as Joanne by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s website, said. “If not for the outcry of the 9/11 community, who knows what might have transpired. It has been 23 years and the families deserve justice and accountability.”

She continued, “The elected officials here today show their respect and reverence to the families on September 11th. Or in our president’s words, ‘do 9/11.’ Quite a flippant remark, but please remember that the September 11th families live it every day, not just on the anniversary. In conclusion, may God bless those battling post-September 11th illnesses. Our first responders and the military here and abroad. May God bless America and never forget.”