(SEMAFOR) — South Africa’s government plans to intensify discussions with billionaire Elon Musk about investing in his country of birth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently said he had a call with the world’s richest man after Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet service, approached the government about securing regulatory approval.

The president is looking forward to more talks with Musk as the government cranks up its efforts to attract investment, Ramaphosa’s spokesman Vincent Magwenya told Semafor Africa. “The chat was not only about Starlink, it also covered a broader set of investments that could include Tesla and Space X,” said Magwenya.