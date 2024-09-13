Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning to the U.S. and its European allies that if Ukraine uses long-range missiles to reach the interior of Russia he will consider it an act of war by NATO countries.

During an interview, Putin stated Ukraine does not possess the capability to launch any high-precision weapons on its own and would need to rely on the U.S. or EU to provide the intelligence to execute any such strikes.

“The fact is that I have already mentioned this, and any expert will confirm that both in our country and in the West, the Ukrainian army is not able to strike with modern long-range precision systems of Western manufacture. It cannot do this. It can only do so using intelligence from satellites, which Ukraine does not have. This is data only from EU satellites or from the United States, in general, from NATO satellites,” Putin said.

Putin noted only NATO servicemen are able to enter flight assignments into these high-precision, long-range missile systems, and added if this decision to help Ukraine use these weapons is made, NATO would be declaring war with Russia.

“So, this is not about allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons or not. It’s about deciding whether NATO countries are directly involved in a military conflict or not. If this decision is made, it will mean nothing other than the direct participation of NATO countries… This would mean that NATO countries, the United States, European countries, are at war with Russia. And if that is the case, then bearing in mind the change in the very essence of this conflict, we will take appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be posed to us,” Putin said.

The comments came on the heels of U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to Poland this week, where he heard appeals from Ukraine officials to use long-range, Western missiles against Russia.

According to the Associated Press, Blinken, along with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, pledged to deliver these requests to their respective leaders.

“As what Russia’s doing has changed, as the battlefield has changed, we’ve adapted,” Blinken said.

Blinken’s visit drew the ire of Polish politician Grzegorz Braun, who said during a news conference that Blinken should “get lost.”

“Blinken go home. Go home as soon as possible. Get lost. Get lost. We don’t want you here… We don’t want Polish people paying and dying for your wars,” Braun said.

The de-escalation of the war between Ukraine and Russia seems to be moving further out of reach, however, after Ukrainian MP Alexei Goncharenko demanded Ukraine be allowed to launch long-range missiles. Goncharenko further demanded a strike be made against Iran for its support of Russia.

In February, Goncharenko demanded the U.S. make Ukraine a NATO member, or allow Ukraine to once again have nuclear weapons “to protect itself.”

Goncharenko was allegedly a participant in the Odessa protests of 2014 which resulted in the burning alive of dozens of people.

Meanwhile, one of the few Western leaders who seem interested in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine is former President Donald Trump. Trump has stated for years he would end the war between the two nations within 24 hours of taking back the Oval Office.

Putin himself said in July, that he would take Trump seriously if he wins the 2024 presidential election, after Trump stated he wanted to end the war.

“Mr. Trump as a presidential candidate says that he’s ready and wants to stop the war in Ukraine, we take that very seriously. Well, I haven’t seen his ideas on how exactly he’s going to do that, and that is the key question. But I have no doubt that he says that sincerely, and we support that,” Putin said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Tucker Carlson in 2023 the only way out of this war is to call back President Trump.

“Call back Trump…Because you know, you can criticize him for many reasons, I understand all the discussions. But, you know, the best foreign policy of the recent several decades belonged to him. He did not initiate any new war. He treated nicely the North Koreans and Russia, and even the Chinese…Facts count, and his foreign policy was the best form for the world…So Trump is the man who can save the Western world,” Orban said.

