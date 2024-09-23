A court has found that the public has a right to have certain information about elections and voter rolls, handing yet another defeat to a “rabidly leftist” state official in Colorado who has tried multiple times single-handedly to influence election results.

A report in the Federalist documents a federal court result, an agreement, that left Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold a loser again.

The federal court case outcome requires Griswold, a Democrat in a leftist state where the government is run, essentially, by Democrats in the governor’s office, Capitol, and legislature, to release reports by the Electronic Registration Information Center that are suspected of documenting dead people on the state’s voter rolls.

ERIC is a private group of leftists who handle voter registration data for states, but has been losing clients in droves because its officials demand that states keep some reports and information secret, a move which has been ruled to violate the National Voter Registration Act.

The report noted Griswold is “Colorado’s rabidly leftist secretary of state who will forever be known for her anti-democratic drive to knock former President Donald Trump off the ballot.”

She made that demand based on no more than her own political whims, and her wild claims that Trump is an “insurrectionist” because of the protest-turned-riot in Washington on January 6, 2021.

An insurrection, by definition, is a takedown of a government by a faction that takes over control of the nation’s legislature, economy, military, foreign policy and much, much more.

The J6 events actually involved some vandalism in Washington, but the claims of insurrection were fantasy pushed by Democrats who feared Trump and wanted to use some technicality to keep him from running for president this year.

The report explained Griswold’s “troubling record” in Colorado includes her decision to “mistakenly” mail postcards to 30,000 foreign nationals encouraging them to vote, a violation of federal law.

The report described Griswold’s work as an “election integrity fiasco.”

Then came her campaign, aided and abetted by leftists in the scandal-plagued state court system, that “Trump somehow disqualified himself,” a move that was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court 9-0.

That ruling essentially concluded that if Democrats were allowed to use that particular lawfare against Trump, it would open the door to other states taking similar actions against Democrats.

“Nothing in the Constitution requires that we endure such chaos,” the ruling said.

The latest case against Griswold had been brought by the Public Interest Legal Foundation, and communications director Lauren Bis told the Federalist, “They talk about Trump being a threat to democracy, but you never saw him trying to force his opponents off ballots. He’s not the threat. People taking unprecedented actions to have people removed from the ballot so voters can’t vote for their candidate of choice, that’s the real threat.”

In fact, leftists like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – and their supporters, have waged a continuous war against Trump by calling him a threat to democracy – a campaign that likely played a role in two recent failed assassination attempts against Trump.

The ERIC ruling “knocked down” the organization’s “wall of secrecy in the voter list maintenance process,” according to J. Christian Adams, chief of PILF.

“States cannot use third parties to hide election records that the public has a right to see.”

Federal law requires that each state “shall maintain for at least 2 years and shall make available for public inspection … all records concerning the implementation of programs and activities conducted for the purpose of ensuring the accuracy and currency of official lists of eligible voters.”

States used their participation in the private ERIC schemes, and its demands for secrecy, to withhold public information.

“Brimmer’s order marks the third time a court has demanded ERIC disclose the records. PILF has won similar legal battles in Alaska and the District of Columbia, with each victory nullifying ERIC’s secrecy agreement with member states that made them immune to public scrutiny,” the report said.