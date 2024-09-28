Eco-activists from a disruptive climate activist group threw soup at Van Gogh paintings at the National Gallery in London, England, on Friday, footage posted to social media on shows.

The eco-activists are a part of Just Stop Oil, a climate activist group that receives funding from the Climate Emergency Fund (CEF) bankrolled by many wealthy liberals. The activists threw soup onto Vincent Van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting, according to footage posted to Just Stop Oil’s official X account.

One protester said that those jailed for climate activism are “on the right side of history,” according to the video.

The Van Gogh painting had also been targeted in October 2022, when two other activists, Phoebe Plummer and Anna Holland, threw soup glued themselves to the wall at the National Gallery. Holland and Plummer have been jailed after being convicted of criminal damage, BBC reported Friday.

Holland’s jail term was set at 20 months while Plummer received a two-year jail term, according to BBC.

Co-founder of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion Roger Hallam was sentenced to five years in prison in July over conspiring to organize illegal protests. Prosecutors alleged that Hallam and the four other defendants had conspired to block London’s M25 motorway and disrupt traffic in November 2022.

Just Stop Oil has been responsible for several incidents of vandalism. The climate group spray painted private jets in June and also smashed famous pieces of art at London’s National Gallery in November 2023.

Two climate activists from Just Stop Oil also defaced Stonehenge, one of the U.K.’s famous landmarks, with paint in June. Activists from the group have also disrupted major sporting events, including protesters interrupting a Wimbledon tennis game in July 2023 and also protesting at the Travelers Championship Golf Tournament in June.

Just Stop Oil did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

